Lindegaard looking to challenge De Gea

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson has opted to throw De Gea in at the deep end in United's first two matches of the campaign, but the Spaniard has come under criticism for conceding soft goals both in the Community Sheild win over Manchester City and the league opener at West Bromwich Albion.

And Danish international Lindegaard, 27, believes he has what it takes to compete with the former Atletico Madrid stopper and secure himself a first-team berth.

"I'm not scared about being No.1 at Man United. That is why I came here - to play and be the best," Lindegaard was reported to have said in The Sun.

"It doesn't matter who cost what, the manager will make his decision.

"I have no fear and I have belief in my own ability to perform at this level, otherwise I wouldn't be here. I want more than making it a difficult decision for the boss. I want to play regularly."

Lindegaard, who arrived at Old Trafford from Norwegian outfit Aalesund in a £3.5 million deal in January, has made just two senior appearances for the Red Devils - both in last season's FA Cup, but believes he can cause Ferguson a selection headache this season after impressing during the champions' tour of the USA.

"Six months ago, I couldn't have dreamt of a better scenario than this. I knew this pre-season would be incredibly important to my Manchester United career, the trip to the US was the real test.

"I was pleased with my performances and I have a feeling I've fulfilled both mine and everyone else's expectations.

"My pre-season has been close to perfection. That gives me great belief in myself and my abilities and I'm very optimistic going into the new season."