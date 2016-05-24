Lindelof happy at Benfica amid Real Madrid, Barcelona links
Victor Lindelof feels flattered to be linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, but is happy at Benfica.
Victor Lindelof says he is happy at Benfica amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.
Recent reports suggested both Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the Sweden international's development and could make a move for the 21-year-old ahead of next season.
However, Lindelof believes a transfer is very much unlikely at this stage, as he has a contract until June 2020.
"Real Madrid and Barcelona are great teams," Lindelof told Fotbollskanalen.
"But I have an ongoing contract with Benfica and I am really enjoying myself here. I do not want to think about transfer rumours too much.
"Could I sign a contract renewal? We will see what happens. It was a good year for me, but I still have four years left on my current deal."
Lindelof enjoyed a breakthough season for Benfica and he has revealed he tries to model his game on Mats Hummels, who will move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich in the off-season.
"I like Hummels a lot as a defender. I think he is an excellent centre-back.
"There are a lot of good defenders around in the world to learn from, but I have always liked watching Hummels in action.
"He knows how to read the game. He is a world-class defender and I hope to reach his level one day."
