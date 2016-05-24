Lindelof happy at Benfica amid Real Madrid, Barcelona links

Victor Lindelof says he is happy at Benfica amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Recent reports suggested both Liga giants are keeping a close eye on the Sweden international's development and could make a move for the 21-year-old ahead of next season.

However, Lindelof believes a transfer is very much unlikely at this stage, as he has a contract until June 2020.

"Real Madrid and Barcelona are great teams," Lindelof told Fotbollskanalen.

"But I have an ongoing contract with Benfica and I am really enjoying myself here. I do not want to think about transfer rumours too much.

"Could I sign a contract renewal? We will see what happens. It was a good year for me, but I still have four years left on my current deal."

Lindelof enjoyed a breakthough season for Benfica and he has revealed he tries to model his game on Mats Hummels, who will move from Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich in the off-season.

"I like Hummels a lot as a defender. I think he is an excellent centre-back.

"There are a lot of good defenders around in the world to learn from, but I have always liked watching Hummels in action.

"He knows how to read the game. He is a world-class defender and I hope to reach his level one day."