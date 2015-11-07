Lingard denies feeling pressure after first Manchester United goal

Jesse Lingard has denied feeling the pressure to perform for Manchester United after scoring his first goal for the club against West Brom.

The England Under-21 international struck a fine effort from 20 yards to break the deadlock at Old Trafford on Saturday before Juan Mata sealed the points with a stoppage-time penalty.

Lingard was thrilled to see United's dominance of the game pay off and says his focus is on providing entertainment for the fans after opening his account for Louis van Gaal's side.

"I'm very happy, I thought we dominated throughout, they sat back so we had to break them down," he said after the match.

"Yeah, definitely [2-0 is a fairer reflection]. We created a few chances in the first half, it's good we put two away in the second.

"No, I don't feel any pressure. I try to enjoy it as much as I can every time I play and get the fans off their feet, and try to score some goals."

Excluding a penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough, United have now conceded just one goal in their last seven matches in all competitions, and Lingard was keen to praise the work-rate of his defensive team-mates.

"The lads work day in, day out, they work hard, and obviously it pays off," he added.