Lingard: Pogba is a joker

Jesse Lingard has hailed Paul Pogba's positive attitude in the dressing room and is optimistic over Manchester United's chances of success this season.

Pogba returned to United during the close-season after a four-year spell with Juventus and Lingard has nothing but praise for the France international.

"Pogba is a joker in the changing room, always dancing and trying to make you laugh," Lingard told the official United website.

"I think he's got a great range of passing and the vision to see a pass. He's strong - it's so hard to get the ball off him - and he's still developing.

"When we won the FA Youth Cup [in 2011], he was consistent all through the rounds, playing very well. He made our team more stable, sitting in front of the back four and dictating the play. He went on to win trophies [with Juventus] and obviously he's looking to win more with United now he's back.

"We have a good bunch of lads, with good team spirit, and I think that can take us to the top this season."