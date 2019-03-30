“I miss him” – Lionel Messi makes surprising Cristiano Ronaldo revelation as he opens up on rivalry

Lionel Messi has admitted that he misses Cristiano Ronaldo despite the perceived rivalry between the two players.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer, bringing an end to his nine-year stay in La Liga.

The Portugal international regularly locked horns with Messi during his time in Spain, with both players winning five Ballon d’Ors each between 2008 and 2017.

It has always been assumed that Messi and Ronaldo’s supremacy meant there was a rivalry between them, but the Argentinian has hinted that that is not the case.

“I miss Cristiano in Spain,” Messi told 947FM Argentina. “It was nice to have him although it was difficult to see him lift titles. It would have been nice to still have him here.

“I have a lot of respect for Juventus. They are a great team and even more with Cristiano. Hopefully we’ll get to the [Champions League] final and after that what happens, happens.”

Barcelona face Manchester United in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier competition, while Juventus take on Ajax.

