Lionel Messi enjoying himself at PSG, admits 'bad time' last season after Barcelona move
PSG forward Lionel Messi says he is enjoying himself again at the Parc des Princes after going through a 'bad time' last season
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi says he is enjoying himself in his second season at the Parc des Princes, but admits he had a 'bad time' in his first year at the French club following his move from Barcelona.
Messi scored just six goals in 26 appearances for PSG in Ligue 1 last season, with 11 in all competitions, but has made a much better start this time around with six strikes already in only 11 games in 2022/23.
"I feel good," Messi said after scoring twice in Argentina's 3-0 win over Honduras on Friday night. "It's different from last year and I knew it was going to be like that.
"Last year, as I already said, I had a bad time. I never finished finding myself and this time is different. I arrived with a different mindset, more adapted to the club, to the locker room, to the game, to my team-mates. The truth is that I feel very good, and I'm enjoying myself again."
Messi is now 35 and the Argentine attacker and having won the Copa America with the Albiceleste last year, the former Barcelona icon is looking forward to the World Cup in Qatar later in 2022.
"I'm very eager, excited and anxious for it to arrive," he said.
"But at the same time, I'm calm because we know there is still some time. We have to do well at our clubs to arrive at that point in good form. We have a great team, a great group, the World Cup is special, and we have to take it one step at a time."
