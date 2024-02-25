Lionel Messi described in one word by former team-mate, who played with him at Barcelona

Deco has described Lionel Messi as a footballing 'genius'.

The pair played together for four years during their time at the Nou Camp, winning two La Liga titles in both 04/05 and 05/06. Deco departed in 2008, with Pep Guardiola then installed as manager.

With Messi still continuing to ply his trade in the US as his footballing career shows no signs of slowing down, Deco recently told FFT about the things that simply made the Argentinian one of the best to ever play the beautiful game.

Deco played for Barcelona with Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He was a genius," began the former Chelsea midfielder. "He was already doing unusual things – we could see it in training.

"When he started getting opportunities in matches, he did exactly the same thing. He made everything look easy. It was a privilege to have followed the emergence of that footballing genius up close."

Deco has since returned to Barcelona to become sporting director, aiding with manager Xavi's attempts to turn the club's fortunes around.

Another who shared the pitch alongside the former PSG man, Messi has drawn praise from many of his former team-mates in Spain, none more so than manager Guardiola who coached him as a youngster.

Pep Guardiola agrees that Messi is unique (Image credit: Getty Images)

“For me, I’ve said many times, he’s the best," Guardiola said back in 2022. "It’s difficult to understand that a player can appear and compete what he has done in the last 50 or 70 years.

“The people who saw Pele, for example, or [Alfredo] Di Stefano or [Diego] Maradona … they can say they’re my favorite because often these opinions are sentimental.

“But, on the other side, if he [Messi] wouldn’t have won the World Cup, the opinion of what he has done for the world of football, in my opinion, of how he is as a player wouldn’t have changed absolutely anything,” Guardiola added.

“For him, it is the final cherry on an incredible career.”

