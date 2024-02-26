Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Deco explains the major difference between the pair that separates them

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When it comes to settling the debate on who is the greatest player of all time, the conversation usually surrounds two separate individuals.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at the top of their game for as long as most can remember, collecting awards and trophies most could only ever dream of. But it is that very topic of who is the best that we recently asked former Barcelona man Deco, as he tried to describe to FourFourTwo just what it is like to be quizzed on the topic time and time again...

"Come on! They’re two different players," the former Chelsea midfielder laughed. "Cristiano was a pure winger in those early days – he used to get the ball and only think about dribbling past his opponents.

Deco played with Ronaldo for national side (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He grew a lot as a player, becoming the competitive beast we’ve seen for so long. He has always been keen to develop in every way possible.

"Messi has always been a natural talent. He has adapted his game over time, but his way of moving has always been the same, so it’s hard to choose between one and the other."

With both players fast approaching their forties, it is Messi who currently boasts the most Ballon d'Or successes, after his 2023 victory earned him a coveted eighth trophy.

Deco played with Messi for Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo currently sits just behind him on five, winning in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Deco is one of only a few players to have shared the pitch during his footballing career and his words some 11 years after hanging up his boots for the final time.

"The ideal world would be to have both in my team – with them, you just pass them the ball and the rest is done!"

More Barcelona stories

'I rejected Manchester United': Portugal superstar reveals he turned down Red Devils move – because it wasn’t ‘the right time’

Arsenal report: Frenkie De Jong set for seismic Barcelona exit, after name-dropping Gunners as ideal club

Henrik Larsson on why he chose Barcelona over other European giants after leaving Celtic