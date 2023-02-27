Lionel Messi wins best men's player at Best FIFA Awards 2022
Lionel Messi is named the best men's footballer in the world following Argentina's World Cup win
Lionel Messi has been named as the best men's footballer in the world at the Best FIFA Awards for the second time since the award began in 2016.
The award covers the calendar year of 2022, which Messi capped off by winning the World Cup with Argentina in a thrilling final which saw him score two goals.
This is the first time he has won this award since 2019, coming third in 2020 and second in 2021, with Robert Lewandowski winning both.
Messi, now 35, was recently named the best footballer ever by FourFourTwo, though only made the top five in our list of the best players 2022, published just before his World Cup-winning feat.
It is yet another individual landmark for the PSG forward, who hit the 700th goal of his career at the weekend.
However, we could now be heading into the twilight years of Messi's career.
His goal-per-game ratio has slowed down since his 2021 move to PSG – though 28 goals from 62 games isn't to be sniffed at – and, like his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo, there are rumours he could be eyeing a final payday away from the world's most competitive leagues. Inter Miami boss Phil Neville confirmed last week that he is keen to bring the Argentinian to the MLS.
And with Karim Benzema taking the 2022 Ballon d'Or, this could be the last major individual award of Lionel Messi's career.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
