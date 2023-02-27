Lionel Messi wins best men's player at Best FIFA Awards 2022

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina against France in the World Cup 2022 final.

Lionel Messi has been named as the best men's footballer in the world at the Best FIFA Awards for the second time since the award began in 2016.

The award covers the calendar year of 2022, which Messi capped off by winning the World Cup with Argentina in a thrilling final which saw him score two goals.

This is the first time he has won this award since 2019, coming third in 2020 and second in 2021, with Robert Lewandowski winning both.

Messi, now 35, was recently named the best footballer ever by FourFourTwo, though only made the top five in our list of the best players 2022, published just before his World Cup-winning feat.

It is yet another individual landmark for the PSG forward, who hit the 700th goal of his career at the weekend.

However, we could now be heading into the twilight years of Messi's career.

His goal-per-game ratio has slowed down since his 2021 move to PSG – though 28 goals from 62 games isn't to be sniffed at – and, like his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo, there are rumours he could be eyeing a final payday away from the world's most competitive leagues. Inter Miami boss Phil Neville confirmed last week that he is keen to bring the Argentinian to the MLS.

And with Karim Benzema taking the 2022 Ballon d'Or, this could be the last major individual award of Lionel Messi's career.