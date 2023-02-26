Lionel Messi reaches 700 career club goals by netting for PSG against Marseille

Lionel Messi has reached 700 club goals in his career after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Argentine assisted Kylian Mbappe for PSG's opener at the Stade Velodrome and then scored himself following a pass from the France forward four minutes later.

It was the 35-year-old's 700th career goal in club football, having hit 672 for Barcelona and now 28 for PSG.

Messi is only nine goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo overall, but all of the Argentine's have come in Europe's top five leagues, compared to 696 of the Portuguese's strikes.

The World Cup winner has also netted 98 times for Argentina, while Ronaldo has 118 for Portugal.

PSG recently lost 2-1 at Marseille in the French Cup, but went on to win this one 3-0 after Mbappe scored another in the second half, and the champions lead their rivals by eight points at the top of Ligue 1.