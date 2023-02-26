Lionel Messi reaches 700 career club goals by netting for PSG against Marseille
Lionel Messi's goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday saw the Argentine reach 700 in his club career
Lionel Messi has reached 700 club goals in his career after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The Argentine assisted Kylian Mbappe for PSG's opener at the Stade Velodrome and then scored himself following a pass from the France forward four minutes later.
It was the 35-year-old's 700th career goal in club football, having hit 672 for Barcelona and now 28 for PSG.
Messi is only nine goals behind Cristiano Ronaldo overall, but all of the Argentine's have come in Europe's top five leagues, compared to 696 of the Portuguese's strikes.
The World Cup winner has also netted 98 times for Argentina, while Ronaldo has 118 for Portugal.
PSG recently lost 2-1 at Marseille in the French Cup, but went on to win this one 3-0 after Mbappe scored another in the second half, and the champions lead their rivals by eight points at the top of Ligue 1.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years' experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
