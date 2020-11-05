Live like a BALR with the new PUMA X BALR. collection

Global sports company PUMA and Dutch lifestyle brand BALR. have once again joined forces to introduce their second collection.

The PUMA, designed by BALR. collection includes limited edition versions of the FUTURE 6.1 football boot and the Future Rider lifestyle shoe, along with pants, shorts, hoodies, jerseys and a portable bag.

BALR. is known for its premium fashion, travel products and accessories, inspired by the lifestyle of professional football players. The PUMA x BALR. collaboration combines the best of both brands, blending football performance and fashion into a sleek street-ready capsule collection that bridges the intersection of football, culture and lifestyle.

'BALR. are a truly authentic brand rooted in football and culture,' said David Bremond, Head of Product Line Management Teamsport, PUMA. 'This year we have added more assets to the collection, creating a unique lifestyle capsule. PUMA and BALR. follow the same path as we continue to push the boundaries of football beyond the pitch.'

The new Fall 2020 collection packs more football dreams than ever into premium materials and designs, featuring a subtle hexagonal pattern throughout, based on BALR.’s iconic branding, referencing the pattern found on footballs and football nets.

Juul Manders, CEO of BALR.: 'I’m excited and proud that we are able to launch another great collection after last year’s hugely successful collaboration. With this year’s collaboration we have really taken the collection to the next level. The partnership between PUMA and BALR. really shows how two brands with a shared vision can achieve greatness.'

PUMA and BALR. will be launching the new collection together with a squad of next generation superstars led by James Maddison, Allan Saint-Maximin and Reinier Jesus, who are making waves on and off the pitch, living the life of a BALR.

The PUMA X BALR. Collection is available from November 5th at PUMA.com, PUMA stores and select retailers worldwide.