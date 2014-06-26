Livermore ready to repay faith in him from Hull

The 24-year-old midfielder sealed a permanent move to the KC Stadium from Tottenham on Wednesday – having spent last season on loan at Hull – in a deal believed to be worth up to £8 million.

Livermore is keen to repay the faith shown in him by manager Steve Bruce and is confident he will cope with the additional attention that he will attract from supporters and the media.

He told the Hull Daily Mail: "It wouldn't matter if I'd been bought for £1 or £100m, the way I'll apply myself will be just the same.

"A price tag won't make any difference to me, it's neither here nor there.

"As much as footballers are footballers and paid to do a job, it's just nice to be wanted.

"I can't wait for these weeks to tick down towards the games, if I'm honest, because I want to repay the faith that's been shown in me."

Livermore played an integral role as Hull reached the FA Cup final in May and secured European football for 2014-15.

Swapping Spurs for Hull, admits Livermore, marks a significant moment in his career.

He added: "This is a big thing for me.

"For a manager and a chairman, at a club that is really going places, to put their trust and faith in you is a big thing.

"I'm relishing the opportunity to justify that."