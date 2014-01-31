Livermore to remain at Hull until summer

Media reports this week suggested that parent club Tottenham had recalled the 24-year-old, who moved to the KC Stadium in August.

Bruce, though, has dismissed the speculation ahead of Tottenham's trip to Hull in the Premier League on Saturday.

Livermore will be unable to feature in the game under the terms of his loan deal – which included a recall clause that Tottenham have opted not to trigger – but is set to see out the rest of the campaign with the Yorkshire club.

The England international has featured in 22 of Hull's 23 Premier League games this season, scoring twice.