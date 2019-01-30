Liverpool 1 Leicester City 1: Premier League leaders frustrated by Foxes

Liverpool missed the chance to open a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Leicester City on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds appeared on course to capitalise on Manchester City's surprise loss at Newcastle United 24 hours earlier when Sadio Mane fired them ahead inside three minutes at Anfield.

But, just like their nearest challengers on Tuesday, a nervy Liverpool failed to hold onto their early advantage, though a point at least extends their advantage at the summit with 14 games remaining.

After James Maddison had inexplicably missed a free header from close range, Harry Maguire steered in a half-volley to make it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Snow fell prior to kick-off on Merseyside, but Liverpool quickly warmed to their task. Mane's low, right-footed drive slipped across the wet surface and beyond Kasper Schmeichel's dive to put the hosts ahead.

The early strike appeared set to signal an avalanche of goals for the Reds, Schmeichel turning aside a Roberto Firmino effort before an unmarked Mane carelessly headed the resulting corner well wide.

However, Leicester posed the greater threat as the opening half wore on, eventually equalising in added time through Maguire as Liverpool failed to reorganise in defence after a partially blocked shot was headed back into the penalty area by Ben Chilwell.

The visitors should have been level earlier, too, but Maddison nodded Marc Albrighton's inviting cross beyond the target, letting Alisson – who had turned over possession with a lazy clearing kick – off the hook.

Liverpool's goalkeeper was called into action early in the second half by one of his team-mates - Firmino spared by his fellow Brazilian after poking Maguire's low cross towards his own net.

Shouts from the Kop for a penalty were dismissed by referee Martin Atkinson when Naby Keita fell under a challenge from Ricardo Pereira but Klopp's side were below par following such a fast start.