Liverpool and New Balance release 1892 special edition away kit

Back then Liverpool wore light blue and white, and those colours have been incorporated into the special edition strip with pinstripes broken into quarters.

A limited run of only 1,892 shirts are to be made available worldwide, each complete with the special 125th anniversary crest stitched in.

To commemorate Hillsborough, the 96 emblem – with flames on both sides – has been included at the edge of the collar.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: “It is an honour to be captain of Liverpool as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

"When you play at Anfield, you are aware of the history that surrounds the club and what it means to the fans both in Liverpool and around the world.

"This special edition kit is a fitting tribute to celebrate the 125th anniversary and one that I am sure it will be really popular with the fans.”

Well, 1,892 of them anyway.

