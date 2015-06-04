Liverpool announce Milner signing

Liverpool have announced the signing of Manchester City midfielder James Milner on a free transfer, subject to a medical.

The 29-year-old's contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire at the end of this month and, while manager Manuel Pellegrini had expressed a desire to see Milner remain, the former Newcastle United and Aston Villa man has opted to make his exit.

Milner arrived at City from Villa Park in 2010, going on to win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield.

However, throughout his time in Manchester, the ex-Leeds United trainee was never assured of a place in City's first XI and he will likely view the switch to Anfield as an opportunity to establish himself as a regular starter.

Milner becomes Liverpool's first major close-season signing as they seek to improve on a disappointing 2014-15 campaign in which they finished sixth in the Premier League.