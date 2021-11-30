Liverpool appoint Brazil legend Taffarel to work alongside Alisson

Liverpool have strengthened the Brazilian contingent at Anfield by bringing in the legendary Taffarel.

Now 55, Taffarel was the goalkeeper when Brazil lifted the World Cup in 1994. He is now working with his country's national set-up and is set to combine his current duties with working at Liverpool.

The Brazilian is said to have a good relationship with Alisson, who is no.1 for the Selecao ahead of Manchester City custodian Ederson. Liverpool already have Fabinho and Roberto Firmino as fellow Brazilians in the team, too.

Plenty of goalkeepers in recent years have brought in their own coaches to work with them at club level. David De Gea was a high-profile example and it would seem likely that Alisson wants to bring in a familiar face to help him.

Taffarel last worked in club football in 2019. The Brazilian coached at Galatasaray - who he played, too - and had two spells as interim manager.

The Reds’ current goalkeeping coaches, John Achterberg and Jack Robinson, are thought to be staying on at the club, however, with Taffarel set to work in the existing set-up rather than replacing anyone.

Achterberg has been on Merseyside since 2009 and has worked with the first team since 2011. He is understood to have a good relationship with Jurgen Klopp, while Robinson joined in 2018, after previously working for the FA.

Alisson signed a six-year contract with Liverpool in the summer.