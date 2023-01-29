Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rules out transfers after FA Cup exit at Brighton
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ruled out more movement in the transfer market this month after defeat to Brighton on Sunday
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the Reds will not look to the transfer market in the final days of the window in an attempt to revitalise their ailing campaign.
Klopp's side lost 2-1 to Brighton at the Amex on Sunday and were knocked out of the FA Cup.
Already out of the Carabao Cup and ninth in the Premier League, the Reds' only hope of silverware now is the Champions League and they face a tough draw against holders Real Madrid in the last 16.
Asked after the loss at Brighton whether Liverpool would try to bring in any new players before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, Klopp said: “Nothing will happen in this transfer window, not at all. It's all good with this squad."
Liverpool recently lost 3-0 at Brighton in the Premier League, but were much better in this game and lost out to a late Kaoru Mitoma goal, having earlier gone ahead through Harvey Elliott.
"It was obviously a completely different game to the last one that we played here and I won’t get compliments from my colleague. But obviously, we didn’t come here to play a little bit better but we did definitely and we wanted to go through and that didn’t happen," Klopp told beIN SPORTS.
"And if you can’t go through, you want to have another game and it didn’t happen because of the late goal. The game was obviously completely different to the one we played a couple of weeks ago here."
"It was much more complicated for Brighton, we had more of our own situations, scored a wonderful goal. Good situations first half. Again, gave too many easy balls away where they can take counter-attacks. They were actually in the first half the best situations that they had when we gave them the ball unnecessarily.
"And then they score two goals from set pieces which is so tough to accept. They did it and so we don’t go this year to the next round."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
