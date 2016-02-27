Liverpool captaincy will be judged on silverware - Henderson

Jordan Henderson acknowledges his time as Liverpool captain will be judged on the amount of silverware he wins in the role.

Henderson, 25, took over as skipper at Anfield following great Steven Gerrard's departure at the end of last season.

The England international will have the opportunity to lead his team out at Wembley for the first time in Liverpool colours when the club face Manchester City in the League Cup final.

Ahead of Sunday's decider, Henderson is hoping he can use the inspiration of Liverpool's past winning captains to guide the club to glory.

"What other captains of this club have achieved has to inspire you really," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"You will always get judged as a player but as well, as a captain, you will be judged on what you win basically.

"If you’re doing well and the team is doing well, winning everything, you become a very good captain.

"At the other end if you’re not playing so well, if you’re not winning trophies, you will be judged in a different way.

"I knew that before I took on the role. Sunday is a big occasion not only for me but for all the players and the club as well.

Henderson added: "It’s not about me or whether I’m a good captain or not, it’s about lifting a trophy. It doesn’t matter who lifts it at the end of the day.

"I just want to lead by example, help others around me and give us the best opportunity to do that. The main thing is winning that trophy."