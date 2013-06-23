Liverpool capture Celta striker Aspas

A club statement said Aspas passed a medical at the Red's Melwood training complex with the Spaniard inking a long-term contract - subject to international clearance.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 34 appearances for former club Celta Vigo last season.

Manager Brendan Rodgers' latest signing joins Spain Under-21 player Luis Alberto and former Manchester City defender Kolo Toure at Anfield.