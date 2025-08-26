Liverpool move for 'the next Roberto Firmino' confirmed, as Brazilian wonderkid agrees transfer: report

Liverpool are still looking to bring in another attacker this summer – with a starlet compared to Roberto Firmino emerging as a solution.

The Reds have won their opening two fixtures in their defence of the Premier League crown but not without drama, as manager Arne Slot has seen his team fall two goals behind twice in two weeks before relying on substitutes to change the game.

That attacking depth will seemingly be key to Liverpool's chances across four competitions this season – and with Alexander Isak still wanted before Deadline Day, Slot could integrate another superstar.

Liverpool in for potential Brazilian superstar compared to Roberto Firmino

Liverpool have made a conscious effort to reduce the age of their team (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

This summer, there has been a conscious effort by the Merseysiders to embrace younger talent, and not just in the opportunities afforded to 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha – Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike are 21, 22 and 23 respectively, as Slot looks to build an all-conquering team of the future.

And with one particular teenager likened to the legendary Roberto Firmino, it appears that Liverpool's commitment to youth is stronger than ever.

Roberto Firmino remains a cult hero on Merseyside

Portuguese publication A Bola have reported via Sport Witness that Liverpool were circling for a deal for Fluminense gem Isaque.

The report draws comparisons between the wonderkid and Firmino, given their creativity from a no.10 position – though while Globo Esporte in Brazil have reiterated the interest from the Reds, they report that a deal has been closed for Isaque to move to Shakhtar Donetsk instead.

The Ukrainian giants are to pay just over £10 million for the 18-year-old, who was subject to interest from a couple of Premier League clubs.

FourFourTwo understands that Fluminense's 10 per cent sell-on complicates any potential move to England in the future, with Shakhtar likely to drive a hard bargain should Isaque blossom into an elite prospect.

Isaque was a major target for the Reds (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Shakhtar's record sale currently sits at 2023's €100m move of Mykhailo Mudryk including add-ons), as confirmed by the club themselves, making him one of the top 100 most expensive players of all time.

Isaque is valued at just €1m by Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Arsenal on Sunday, as Premier League action returns.