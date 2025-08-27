Liverpool reach breakthrough in their next transfer, as star agrees exit: report

Liverpool are close to confirming their next transfer, as their busiest ever summer reaches its climax.

The Reds have a 100 per cent record in the Premier League this season but they haven't had it easy, coming back from two goals down in their opening two fixtures of their title defence.

With huge moves still hanging over the club as Deadline Day approaches, there may yet be another headline deal on Merseyside before the transfer window ends.

Liverpool on the cusp of confirming another move, with the squad now taking shape

Liverpool have enjoyed their busiest-ever summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have enjoyed an unprecedented summer of spending, bringing in the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Hugo Ekitike and others for almost £300 million – with Alexander Isak, ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, lined up as their perfect target before the transfer window closes.

But it's also been a transfer window in which the Reds have sold well, bringing in almost £200m from the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez leaving Anfield in big-money exits.

The next exit appears to be imminent, too, with Italian publication La Repubblica, via Voce Giallorossa, revealing that Kostas Tsimikas has agreed a move to Roma.

The arrival of Kerkez has pushed the Greek left-back down the pecking order, with Tsimikas failing to make the bench in the opening two fixtures of the champions' title defence – and now an exit seems inevitable with Andy Robertson remaining.

FourFourTwo understands that there was interest in the Scotland captain over the summer from the likes of Atletico Madrid, but Robertson came on as a substitute in the Premier League opener against Bournemouth and looks to have a squad role this term as one of the club's older heads.

Liverpool have set an asking price of around €8-10m for Tsimikas, as per journalist Eleonora Trotta in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Marseille and Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in the 29-year-old, too.

Tsimikas is worth €18m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool host Arsenal on Sunday, when Premier League action returns.