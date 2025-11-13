Liverpool owners pull out of club takeover, despite 'months of work': report

Liverpool's plans behind the scenes have changed

Liverpool have pulled out of a long-running investment plan.

The Reds are enduring a tough campaign, finding themselves down in eighth place in the Premier League as they look to defend their title and bed in over £400 million of new talent.

But while Liverpool spent heavily over the summer, there is a longer-term plan at play with recruitment, which has taken a turn due to new events.

Liverpool are no longer set for a huge takeover opportunity, with owners FSG looking elsewhere

Over the last few years, Liverpool have made several major structural changes behind the scenes to improve the recruitment and align the club for long-term success.

Michael Edwards returned to work for owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as their Chief Executive of Football in 2024, after departing in 2022 – with a broader job spec than he previously held at the club.

Michael Edwards, Jurgen Klopp and Mike Gordon of Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

FSG were said to be interested in acquiring another team as part of a multi-club network, with Getafe in Spain mooted as an option, as per the Mail.

However, according to Marca, this move is no longer happening.

Sources have claimed that after “analyses”, FSG found that the Madrid outfit needed “aggressive” improvement right now – but given that La Liga sides are limited by spending rules that limit outside investment, it would have been too much of a challenge for FSG.

FSG were quoted a figure of around €130 million to buy the club owned by construction magnate Angel Torres, but after “months of work” researching the club, the cost was found to be much higher.

TA International Investment Holding, a global investment company based in Qatar, are now believed to be the most likely suitor to buy Getafe.

John W. Henry, Owner of Liverpool and wife Linda Pizzuti Henry interact with Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Several clubs in the English top flight have affiliate clubs across the globe, with the City Football Group the most famous example – Chelsea's BlueCo also own Strasbourg though, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has a stake in Olympiacos, and Brighton's Tony Bloom has investment in Union Saint-Gilloise.

Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Nottingham Forest.