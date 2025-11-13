Liverpool owners pull out of club takeover, despite 'months of work': report
Liverpool were set for a major investment - but not anymore
Liverpool have pulled out of a long-running investment plan.
The Reds are enduring a tough campaign, finding themselves down in eighth place in the Premier League as they look to defend their title and bed in over £400 million of new talent.
But while Liverpool spent heavily over the summer, there is a longer-term plan at play with recruitment, which has taken a turn due to new events.
Liverpool are no longer set for a huge takeover opportunity, with owners FSG looking elsewhere
Over the last few years, Liverpool have made several major structural changes behind the scenes to improve the recruitment and align the club for long-term success.
Michael Edwards returned to work for owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) as their Chief Executive of Football in 2024, after departing in 2022 – with a broader job spec than he previously held at the club.
FSG were said to be interested in acquiring another team as part of a multi-club network, with Getafe in Spain mooted as an option, as per the Mail.
However, according to Marca, this move is no longer happening.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sources have claimed that after “analyses”, FSG found that the Madrid outfit needed “aggressive” improvement right now – but given that La Liga sides are limited by spending rules that limit outside investment, it would have been too much of a challenge for FSG.
FSG were quoted a figure of around €130 million to buy the club owned by construction magnate Angel Torres, but after “months of work” researching the club, the cost was found to be much higher.
TA International Investment Holding, a global investment company based in Qatar, are now believed to be the most likely suitor to buy Getafe.
Several clubs in the English top flight have affiliate clubs across the globe, with the City Football Group the most famous example – Chelsea's BlueCo also own Strasbourg though, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has a stake in Olympiacos, and Brighton's Tony Bloom has investment in Union Saint-Gilloise.
Liverpool return to Premier League action after the international break when they host Nottingham Forest.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.