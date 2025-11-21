Manchester City star announces hopes of leaving club for bargain price next summer: report

Manuel Akanji has been shipped out to Inter on loan this season

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji admits his future is up in the air after he was sent out on loan this summer.

The Switzerland international joined Pep Guardiola's side from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has made 136 appearances for the club, the latest of which came during last summer's Club World Cup.

But Akanji found himself surplus to requirements at Manchester City and was shipped out to join Serie A giants Inter in the summer.

Manuel Akanji hoping to making Inter stay permanent

Manuel Akanji left Manchester City on loan following the Club World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Akanji is enjoying a successful loan spell at San Siro so far, helping Inter to the top of the Italian league table and a one hundred percent winning record in the Champions League.

He has meanwhile spent the international break helping Switzerland claim their place at next year's World Cup, with a 1-1 draw with Kosovo on Tuesday confirming their automatic qualification for the summer tournament.

Manuel Akanji is enjoying his time in Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Akanji has now admitted that he would like to extend his stay with Inter should the opportunity arise once his loan spell comes to an end.

Asked by Tutto Mercato Web if he sees himself at Inter longer term, Akanji replied: "I hope so.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We'll see what happens this season, then we'll decide what to do with the club. I don't know, it depends on how the season goes, but right now I'm very happy in Milan."

In FourFourTwo's view, a move is more than viable, especially as the deal is reported to have a €15m (£13.2m) option to buy that becomes an obligation to buy if Inter win Serie A this season with Akanji playing over half their games.

Manuel Akanji does not know what his future holds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if that obligation is not fulfilled, it seems unlikely that City would turn down a presentable offer for a player who is now 30 years old and will have just one further year left on his deal next summer.

Guardiola has plenty of centre-back options at City even with Akanji out on loan, with Nico O'Reilly's emergence and Rayan Ait-Nouri's signing allowing the manager to move Josep Gvardiol over from left-back to partner Ruben Dias more regularly.

With John Stones, Nathan Ake and Abdukodir Khusanov also available as back-up, it is hard to see how Akanji might fit back in if he were to return to City.