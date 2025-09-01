Liverpool sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for record transfer: report

The Reds have their man in Isak

Liverpool have signed Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

The Reds have been tracking the Swede all summer, who has made it obvious that he wants to leave St James' Park – but the two clubs have been apart in their valuation.

Now, Liverpool are reported as having struck a deal for the star – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – with Newcastle having bought German talent Nick Woltemade as a replacement.

Liverpool finally have their man, as Newcastle United cave to their Alexander Isak demands

Arne Slot has broken the British transfer record once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Liverpool having signed Hugo Ekitike earlier in the transfer window – who Newcastle were heavily linked with – Isak went on strike from Tyneside, training at former club Real Sociedad and putting out a statement on social media explaining his desire to leave.

The Toon have struggled to line up a replacement for the star, with moves for Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa already hitting obstacles.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has reported meanwhile that Isak has full agreement with the Reds, leaving the Magpies for a British record £130 million.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also given the deal his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation on a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 25-year-old is “on his way today for medical tests as [a] new Liverpool player after [a] long term deal [was] agreed months ago,” the Italian added.

This is the second time this summer that the Reds have broken the British transfer record, having spent £117m on Florian Wirtz, as per The Athletic.

Isak has left Newcastle for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Merseysiders sit top of the table after three matches as the only club to still have a 100 per cent record in the league after three games of Premier League action.

Isak is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt.