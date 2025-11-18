Liverpool weighing up bid for superstar wonderkid - and Reds have the edge: report

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence saw them head into the November international break sitting eighth in the table, eight points behind pace-setters Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s side have suffered five defeats already this term, already more than the four reserves they suffered last season when they cantered to the title in the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

A lack of spending cannot be blamed for Liverpool's reversal in fortunes, given their £446m summer spending spree that saw the club make two £100m+ deals, bringing in Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to bolster their attack.

Liverpool linked with Dutch wonderkid

Kees Smit in action for AZ Alkmaar (Image credit: Getty Images)

But if reports in the Netherlands are to be believed, the club may look to make another significant signing when the transfer window opens again in January as they set their sights on one of Europe’s most promising young players.

AZ Alkmaar central midfielder Kees Smit is on the radar of the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, who have all been impressed by the 19-year-old’s breakthrough performances this year.

The 19-year-old has several major European clubs monitoring him (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to Dutch outlet Soccer News, Liverpool are ready to make a move in January, but AZ are insisting that he will not go on the cheap, as they would demand a club record fee that eclipses the €25million that they banked for selling Tijjani Reijnders to AC Milan in 2023.

While Liverpool have been active in the transfer market this summer, they are said to see Smit as a generational talent that they can develop into one of the game’s best players.

Furthermore, Liverpool reportedly believe they will have the edge on their big-name rivals when it comes to the chase for the Netherlands U21s international.

Slot was in charge of AZ from 2019 to 2020 and although Smit was only 11 years old at that time, he was already turning heads and left an impression on the Reds boss and this previous relationship could well be leveraged in any transfer talks.

Liverpool’s Dutch contingent among the playing staff could also prove key in getting a deal over the line, with skipper Virgil van Dijk joined in the Reds squad by the likes of Cody Gakpo, Jeremie Frimpong and Ryan Gravenberch, who would all be able to help the teenager settle.

Smit made his Netherlands U21s debut this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Smit - who is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt - is a tanalising talent who seems destined to be snapped up by one of Europe’s major clubs before too long so it is little surprise to see Liverpool on the front foot.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is a fan, comparing the youngster to Barcelona’s Pedri. “I once worked with Pedri as manager of Barcelona,” he said. “And now I see things in Smit that I also saw in Pedri.

“It’s about being two-footed and scanning. If Smit gets even half the amount Pedri played, we’ll be very happy in the Netherlands. I won’t say too much more, because then people might get confused.”