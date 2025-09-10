Premier League supercomputer throws up little surprise as Liverpool backed for second consecutive title

Liverpool are yet to drop points this season in the Premier League

Liverpool are being tipped to retain their Premier League title this season.

Arne Slot's side have recruited wonderfully across the summer months, bringing in global superstars Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak to help bolster their chances of yet another top-flight crown.

And after such a formidable start, the Reds have been backed to do it all again in 2025/26and by some margin too.

Liverpool tipped to retain their Premier League title by supercomputer

Liverpool beat Arsenal thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's free-kick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Owners FSG have spent heavily and rightly so. Everyone knows that retaining a Premier League crown takes a relentless attitude, much like Pep Guardiola's squad has shown over the last 10 years.

But with plenty of room for improvement, especially with Darwin Nunez shipped out and replaced by Isak, it seems experts cannot envisage any other Premier League outfit trumping Slot's outfit this season.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to recent data from the CIES Football Observatory, Liverpool has a 28.9 per cent chance of lifting the trophy again in May. The research takes into account variables including performance data and transfers to calculate the probability of the final table.

Arsenal are second and given a healthy 18.8 per cent chance of pipping the Merseysiders, narrowly ahead of Chelsea (16.2 per cent) and Manchester City (14.4 per cent).

Further down the table, Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest are surprisingly rated the fifth-favourites for the Premier League title, on 7.9 per cent, ahead of Newcastle (5.8 per cent), Aston Villa (3.2 per cent) and Manchester United (2.6 per cent).

The other remaining 12 Premier League teams have therefore been handed a less than 1 per cent chance of winning the crown, but Leicester City's triumph in 2015/16 proves that anything can happen.

Leicester City shocked the footballing world by winning the Premier League during the 2015/16 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is hard to see past Liverpool, given their shrewd business across the summer transfer window.

An attack containing Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Ekitike and Isak is surely good enough to win the lot, especially when you add the likes of Wirtz as the creator too. It should be plain sailing for the Reds.