Liverpool report: 'Discussions are underway' for star to LEAVE in January, following nightmare move

Liverpool could offer Italian international Federico Chiesa a route back to Serie A in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Chiesa joined Liverpool in the summer of 2024 after his relationship with Juventus turned sour, but the former Fiorentina forward’s spell at Anfield has been decimated by injury.

With Italian national team manager Gennaro Gattuso advising the 28-year-old to find his way back to Italy in order to boost his Azzurri prospects, the reigning Serie A champions have reportedly been tempted to make it happen.

Federico Chiesa’s Liverpool exit could be a step closer thanks to Napoli interest

“Napoli is starting to push for Federico Chiesa,” reports Napoli Magazine. “Discussions are underway with his agent, and the idea is to ask Liverpool for a loan with an option to buy.

“It remains to be seen whether the English club – who will not oppose Chiesa’s departure – will also want to impose an obligation to buy.”

Chiesa is valued at around £10 million by the Italian champions, having made just 26 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

He played six times as Liverpool won the Premier League title in 2024-25, and while he’s already past that total this season it’s understood a parting of the ways would be an agreeable outcome for both parties.

“After a year and a half on the bench and in the stands in the Premier League, he could return to prominence,” says Napoli Magazine.

“But we’re approaching a sort of ‘now or never’. Napoli could become the last resort [for Chiesa] to relaunch himself at the highest level and try to chase the World Cup.

“Chiesa is a key target for Antonio Conte’s attack, who, in addition to [Romelu] Lukaku’s recover, needs a goal-scoring winger with the ability to make the attack more unpredictable.”

Chiesa has 47 career goals in Serie A, which went a long way to convincing Liverpool to part with £10 million plus add-ons for his services in August 2024. He played against Napoli in 14 league matches for Fiorentina and Juventus, scoring three times.

The Italian has come off the substitutes’ bench in eight of Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures this season, scoring twice, as well as making substitute appearances in their two most recent games in the Champions League.

Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest when Premier League action returns on Saturday afternoon. Arne Slot’s Reds arrested a poor run of form by beating Aston Villa and Real Madrid before they were well beaten by Manchester City before the November international break.