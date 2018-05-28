Liverpool confirm Fabinho signing

Liverpool have announced their first signing of the close-season, with Fabinho joining the Premier League club from Monaco.

Fabinho was among Monaco's star players in their Ligue 1 title win in 2016-17, but Leonardo Jardim's side could not repeat that success after an exodus of big-name talent.

And the midfielder has now followed the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kylian Mbappe and Benjamin Mendy out of the club, signing for Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth €50million.

The Brazilian has agreed a long-term contract at Anfield and his move will be formally completed when the transfer window reopens on July 1.

Welcome to , Fabinho. May 28, 2018

Fabinho has four caps for his country but last played for Brazil in 2016, while the 24-year-old is not included in Tite's squad for the World Cup.

"I am really excited about this move," Fabinho said to Liverpool's website. "This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional.

"A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn't have to think that much about coming over.

"I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I'm able to win titles with this club.

"I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club's history."

Fabinho will not be the only new midfielder at Anfield for the 2018-19 season as the beaten Champions League finalists previously announced a deal for RB Leipzig's Guinea international Naby Keita.

Keita and Fabinho's arrivals will help Liverpool to cover the expected loss of Emre Can, whose contract is expiring, with the Germany international reported to be on the verge of signing for Serie A champions Juventus.