Liverpool defence improving - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said the club's defence has already improved from last season, though they will face their first big test against Arsenal next week.

Liverpool have registered two wins from their opening two Premier League fixtures without conceding a goal after claiming a gritty 1-0 win at home to newly promoted Bournemouth on Monday.

The club's Achilles heel has been their defence in recent years, having conceded 48 goals last season and 50 in 2013-14. Before that, the last time Liverpool shipped more than 45 goals was back in 1998-99 when they let in 49 under Roy Evans and Gerard Houllier.

But Carragher - ever reliable in the heart of Liverpool's defence between 1996 and 2013 - believes the back four of Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren, Martin Skrtel and Nathaniel Clyne are making progress ahead of the trip to Arsenal next Monday.

"The problem last season, equally with the lack of goals, was conceding too much," Carragher told Monday Night Football via Sky Sports.

"And now they’ve got two clean sheets on the bounce.

"Sometimes you can keep a clean sheet but your 'keeper has made great saves or you’ve been fortunate, but they haven’t given away any chances away in two games.

"That's the thing to build on. The goals will come, for sure, as players get fitter and stronger.

"But the acid test will come away at Arsenal next week considering what happened there last season.

"It will be a test for the back four next week but if they can come through that then that will give them confidence that they have more organisation, and that can help massively."