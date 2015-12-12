Liverpool defender Sakho set to return next week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful of having Mamadou Sakho available from next week after the centre-back returned to training following his recovery from a knee injury.

France international Sakho has been sidelined for the past month after an awkward fall in the 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace led to fears of a serious knee ligament injury.

However, Sakho stated last month that he expected to be back in action within six weeks and Klopp confirmed the defender is on course to return sooner than planned.

"Mama trained in the first session with the team yesterday [Friday] but has to carry on training, that's what he needs," Klopp said ahead of Sunday's Premier League encounter against West Brom at Anfield.

"There are no more issues with his knee, it's okay. If nothing else happens then Mama should be available next week."

Klopp also expects to have winger Jordon Ibe available after he missed Thursday's goalless draw in the Europa League at Sion due to illness.

"Jordon Ibe is okay now. He had a little cold, maybe a bit more than that, I will see him and know more. I think he's available," he added.

The contest against West Brom comes just three days after the trip to Switzerland, but Klopp has no qualms about the hectic fixture list.

"It's for sure not an advantage but it's the situation. Successful teams have this, especially in Europe," Klopp said.

"West Brom are physically strong with tall players and fighting for second balls. Not too much of a build up. A hard team.

"West Brom want set-plays, they have quality. They are quite successful at it, so why change?"

