Liverpool ‘determined’ to sign Bundesliga star this summer – report

Earlier this week, Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl credited the Reds with potential interest in the 26-year-old Belgian, who has scored nine goals and created as many more in the Bundesliga this season.

"Thorgan let us know he did not want to extend his contract," Eberl said. "He will leave the club next season.

"We'll have to see where his path will continue. I don't know whether it will be at BVB, who are constantly being mentioned, or at Atletico Madrid, Liverpool or another club."

French website Foot Mercato – who originally broke the news of Dortmund’s interest in October – say that Liverpool are ‘determined’ to land the brother of Chelsea star Eden, but are behind Dortmund in the queue for his signature.

Hazard is said to prefer BVB over the Reds because his chances of first-team football would be much greater, and reports in Germany suggest he has already given the club his word on a move this summer.

