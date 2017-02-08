Liverpool fan gets highly questionable 'Adam Lallama' tattoo

In a suspect attempt at humour, one Reds supporter from America decided it would be a fine idea to have Lallana's face inside a Llama permanently imprinted on his thigh.

The picture surfaced on Twitter from a fan called Andreah, who accompanied it with the caption: "The pain is worth it to show my love for #AdamLallana and @LFC."

Whether the tattoo is real or fake remains to be seen, but we'll leave the further judgement up to you.

Adam Lallama pic.twitter.com/bkBBX5ouf9

— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 7, 2017

Jurgen Klopp's side have yet to win a Premier League match in 2017 – that's real pain.

