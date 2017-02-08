Liverpool fan gets highly questionable 'Adam Lallama' tattoo
A very dedicated Liverpool fan has gone one step too far in getting ink of their favourite player, Adam Lallana.
IN OTHER NEWS...
In a suspect attempt at humour, one Reds supporter from America decided it would be a fine idea to have Lallana's face inside a Llama permanently imprinted on his thigh.
The picture surfaced on Twitter from a fan called Andreah, who accompanied it with the caption: "The pain is worth it to show my love for #AdamLallana and @LFC."
Whether the tattoo is real or fake remains to be seen, but we'll leave the further judgement up to you.
Adam Lallama pic.twitter.com/bkBBX5ouf9
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 7, 2017
Jurgen Klopp's side have yet to win a Premier League match in 2017 – that's real pain.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.