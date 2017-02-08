Argentine club look to break record by cramming 50 sponsors onto new shirt

The fifth-tier club sported 34 different sponsors on their match shirt last season, but are now taking their efforts to the next level as they look to break the endorsement record.

This term's blue and white shirt features 50 business logos on the front, back and sleeves. Don’t worry, though, there’s still just about enough space for a squad number and club crest.

Club president Gustavo Gomez says the positioning of the sponsors is based on how much the businesses are prepared to pay and that, in some circumstances, sponsorship is traded for items other than simply money.

"Each company pays what it can, and based on that, you try to give them the best possible place," Gomez told local newspaper LM Neuquen.

"Some are swaps and not for money. For example, we got a quad bike that helps us to get around and sell raffle tickets."

La hermosa nueva camiseta alternativa de Cente, CON 50 SPONSORS! Mañana Maronese-Centenario 17hs. pic.twitter.com/cqf0cG3jLW

— ADCFÚTBOL (@ADCentenarioOK) February 4, 2017

