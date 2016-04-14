Liverpool fan to name son Dejan after Lovren's Anfield heroics

An elated Liverpool fan honoured Dejan Lovren in the best way possible, immediately naming his son after the goalscoring hero.

Lovren was the name on everyone's lips at Anfield on Thursday after his stunning stoppage-winner completed a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League quarter-finals.

His last-gasp header ensured a remarkable 5-4 aggregate victory against the German giants, and often a maligned figure at the club, the Croatia international seemingly won over the supporters, especially one man, who missed the match as his wife gave birth to their first child.

Watching the drama unfold from inside a hospital, Liverpool fan Michael beamed as he told BBC 5 live: "I'm going to call him Dejan."

He added: "This is the greatest day of my life. I am Liverpool Football Club.

"I've been to Istanbul and Rome. I've been everywhere. But that was fantastic."