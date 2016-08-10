Liverpool got 'perfect' deals for Ibe and Smith

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool received "perfect" deals in the sales of Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith to Bournemouth.

Both were unlikely to feature much in the first-team this season, with Klopp electing to off-load the pair rather than send them on loan.

Ibe was sold to Bournemouth for £15million in July, before left-back Smith joined the winger at Dean Court in a £6m transfer.

However, Liverpool made sure to include buy-back clauses in both of the deals, in case they flourish at their new Premier League club.

"Things like this are usually really expensive but these aren't," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"Yes, there's a bit of a risk. It's not that you can sell someone for £10m with a buy-back clause of £8m. That would be fantastic!

"The difference between loaning a player and selling a player isn't so great.

"Of course you get a fee when you sell a player. But in both situations you think they are old enough and ready to play but in that moment they don't have a fixed position in your team.

"At that age you have to play and that was the case with Brad Smith and Jordon Ibe. They had the possibility to do that [with Bournemouth] and they were deals that absolutely made sense for both sides."

Klopp added: "We will watch them, they will have pressure there, they will fight for the league or whatever, and we will see them growing up in pressure situations. That's perfect.

"If a player is on loan it's different. It's like going on holiday. You can always go home. That's difficult for these guys as they are always between clubs.

"Now Smith and Ibe are there and we have buy-back clauses. Hopefully they do really well and then in the end we and them will decide.

"The goodbyes were okay with both of them. Liverpool is still in their hearts so we will have a chance if they do well."