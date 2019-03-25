Liverpool hero tops Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid shopping list

Zinedine Zidane, who returned as Bernabeu coach earlier this month to replace the sacked Santiago Solari, has been impressed by the Senegal international.

Both Marca and L'Equipe believe that the Reds forward is top of the Frenchman's wish list for his summer recruitment drive.

Mané, who has scored 53 goals in 111 appearances for the Anfield club, was linked with a move to Madrid last summer, with reports suggesting a deal fell through when Zidane resigned from his post.

The former Southampton winger has been in terrific form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, scoring 20 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.