Liverpool report: Paulo Dybala holds talks over sensational transfer

Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer.

That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.

While Diogo Jota has established himself in the Reds' attack, Mohamed Salah was the last to join of Klopp's original fab three at the top of the pitch. That was way back in 2018.

With Salah's contract talks dragging, Roberto Firmino now 30 and Sadio Mane out of form, the Merseysiders have been said to be interested in rejuvenating this part of their team. Luis Diaz of Porto, Fabio Carvalho of Fulham and Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United have all been in the frame.

While Dybala has been a target for Tottenham, however, he would certainly be an intriguing component in Klopp's set-up.

The Argentinian could function either as a second striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation – which Liverpool have dabbled in, though not lately – or he could play as a link-up forward in the same vein as Firmino. It could also be possible for Dybala to play out wide, too.

Liverpool have been frugal in recent seasons, too – and with Dybala's contract set to expire this summer, he would be available for free.

