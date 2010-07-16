Liverpool learn Europa fate

Two months after his Fulham side were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the final, Hodgson's first game at Anfield will be the July 29 first leg, with the return in either Armenia or Macedonia on August 5.

Rabotnicki won the home first leg of their second qualifying-round tie 1-0 on Thursday.

GEAR:Get a new Liverpool kit

Juventus will face either Shamrock Rovers or Israel's Bnei Yehuda Tel-Aviv, who drew their first leg 1-1 in Ireland.

The 35 third qualifying round victors join 15 losing sides from the Champions League third qualifying round and 24 direct entrants in the August 6 draw for the play-offs.

The Champions League third-round draw was also made on Friday, with four-times winners Ajax Amsterdam paired with PAOK of Greece and Celtic taking on Portuguese runners-up Braga.

Zenit St Petersburg, the 2008 UEFA Cup winners, play Romania's Unirea Urziceni, while Dynamo Kiev play Ghent.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook