Liverpool loan midfielder Alberto to Malaga

Alberto joined Liverpool from Sevilla in June 2013 but struggled to break into the first team as Brendan Rodgers' men came second in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

Indeed, Alberto made just 12 appearances in his maiden season at Anfield, with all but three of those coming from the bench.

And, with Liverpool expected to add to their ranks in the close-season, the 21-year-old has returned to his home country in search of regular playing time.

He will now attempt to establish himself in a Malaga side that has struggled for consistency following the departure of former coach Manuel Pellegrini.

The Andalusians, now under the guidance of Javi Gracia, finished a disappointing 11th in La Liga with Bernd Schuster at the helm last term after finishing in the top six for each of the two previous campaigns.