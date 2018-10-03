Liverpool lose Keita to early injury
Liverpool suffered an early blow in Wednesday's Champions League trip to Napoli, losing Naby Keita to injury.
Naby Keita had to be taken off on a stretcher just 19 minutes into Liverpool's Champions League match at Napoli after suffering what appeared to be a back injury.
The midfielder went down off the ball and immediately appeared to be in distress, seeming to indicate a problem with his back.
After receiving treatment on the pitch, Keita was eased on to a stretcher and then driven off on the back of a buggy.
It is a disappointing blow for Keita, who is yet to make much of an impact following his big move from RB Leipzig.
Jordan Henderson took the 23-year-old's place.
A blow for Liverpool early on as Naby Keita goes down off the ball and is stretchered from the fieldJordan Henderson comes on Live blog October 3, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.