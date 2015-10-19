Liverpool made Marchisio bid, says Juventus CEO

Liverpool had a bid for Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio turned down, according to the Serie A club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Italy international Marchisio signed a five-year contract extension with Juventus in July but Marotta has claimed the 29-year-old midfielder was on Liverpool's radar.

"We get so many offers for our players, but we are used to buying, not selling. Not only Liverpool, we have received several offers," Marotta was quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

"We have renewed with him, we focus strongly on Claudio and I believe that his first thought is [I will] finish my career here."

Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as manager earlier this month after Brendan Rodgers was sacked following the 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

It is not known when Liverpool's alleged approach took place or if their apparent interest will continue with the German at the helm.