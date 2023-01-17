Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes big demand to the ownership: report

Liverpool may be changing owners soon – but Jurgen Klopp reportedly has made a big request to ownership Fenway Sports Group ahead of big upheaval at Anfield.

Rumours are rife that the Reds are about to be bought out by Qatari investors, with FSG ready to move on after almost 13 years in charge of the Merseysiders. Chelsea's sale to Todd Boehly has said to pique the interest of other owners to sell up, including fellow Americans, the Glazers, at Manchester United.

Klopp has always enjoyed a good relationship with FSG, the owners who hired him to take over from Brendan Rodgers in 2015. Last year, he signed an extension on his current Liverpool deal – but has reportedly gone to his bosses to ask for their help before their imminent departure.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that fans shouldn't expect any more incomings this month (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Journalist Rudy Galetti (opens in new tab) has told Give Me Sport (opens in new tab) that Klopp has "for sure" requested a new midfielder, with prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) concurring in a live stream (opens in new tab) that a bid is about to be launched.

This is despite Klopp himself admitting that he believes further incomings are likely, with the Reds already adding Cody Gakpo of PSV early in the winter window.

“I don’t think so,” the German answered when asked if fans should expect to see any more stars arrive this month, adding “In the end, my job is to use the boys we have.

“That’s the situation and you cannot solve all problems in a transfer window. In a dreamland, you buy players and bring them in, but I don’t see that coming.”

Liverpool could be put up for sale soon (Image credit: Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Liverpool's midfield this season has been a serious worry, despite Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Arthur Melo, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho all remaining options in the centre of the park.

FSG have been criticised over the years for their reluctance to invest in the playing squad, operating with a "buy to sell" model that has seen the Merseysiders have to raise capital from the sales of the likes of Sadio Mané and Philippe Coutinho to bring in headline signings such as Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk, respectively.

