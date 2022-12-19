Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp to hold fresh Sofyan Amrabat talks amid Tottenham interest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will reportedly hold talks with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat’s agent about a potential move, but Tottenham could provide stiff competition.

The Morocco midfielder was one of the standout players at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) and a key man behind his country’s stunning run to the semi-finals.

Amrabat played every minute of his country’s campaign in Qatar, putting in a string of superb performances in midfield as the Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab nation to reach the last four.

Liverpool are looking for new recruits in midfield (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

According to Foot Mercato (opens in new tab), Klopp has already met Amrabat’s representatives to discuss an Anfield move and will do so again now the World Cup is over.

The Moroccan is seen as a priority for the Reds, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham, but Tottenham are also very interested.

Antonio Conte has been an admirer of the 26-year-old for years, having seen him regularly in action in Serie A, but Amrabat is said to prefer the prospect of joining Liverpool.

Fiorentina will try to extend the holding midfielder’s contract, which is due to expire in 2024, but they will consider a January sale if a bid worth around £35m comes in.

Jude Bellingham is a long-term target for the Reds (Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Further competition could arrive in the form of Atletico Madrid and an unnamed side in Germany.

The world is Amrabat’s oyster thanks to his swashbuckling displays in Qatar, which came on the back of an impressive start to the season in Florence.

The midfielder joined La Viola in 2020 after an eye-catching spell at Verona, but struggled to find his best form last term.

However, he has become a regular under Vincenzo Italiano in 2022/23, making 20 appearances in all competitions before the break for the World Cup.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group – though Jurgen Klopp's agent has denied that the manager could also be leaving Merseyside.

The club's big transfer target is apparently Jude Bellingham – but Real Madrid are after the young England star, too. There are other targets in midfield, too: Yunus Musah of Valencia is on the radar, while Sofyan Amrabat is being looked at. Liverpool could well enquire about Declan Rice, while Mohammed Kudus is in the frame for a move, too.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is a target for Real Madrid.