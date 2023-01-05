Liverpool report: Wolves star Matheus Nunes set for £44m summer agreement

Liverpool will return to Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes this summer, honouring a long-held commitment to bid for the player.

Nunes was on the radar for the Reds last summer along with Manchester City but opted to join Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to the relationship that superagent Jorge Mendes has with the Midlands outfit.

The 24-year-old has suffered with a few injuries, however, as Wolves have battled for their Premier League status – but Liverpool aren't out of the race to sign him just yet.

Matheus Nunes has had a slow start to Premier League football – but that could all change at Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

According to the Telegraph (opens in new tab), "as things stand a deal will be agreed at around £44 million" for the Merseysiders to sign Nunes this summer, a year later than planned.

Reportedly, Liverpool have a very good relationship with Wolves, stretching back to when they signed Diogo Jota without too much trouble. Given that Jurgen Klopp is in need of bolstering his midfield, signing a player already settled in the Premier League for better than half the price of the rumoured Jude Bellingham deal would represent good value.

The Telegraph also notes (opens in new tab) that Anfield no.2 Pep Ljinders is playing a more active role in transfer business.

Previous technical director Michael Edwards departed the club last year, while his replacement Julian Ward is currently working his notice to leave at the end of the season. Reports have stated that Ljinders is assisting with recruitment, with Jamie Carragher suggesting that the Dutchman's influence is growing.

Pep Lijnders' influence at Liverpool is said to be growing (Image credit: PA)

“I don’t know if there’s an influence from Pep Lijnders who is Jurgen Klopp’s No 2, who has a huge influence on what goes on,” Carragher said on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). “Maybe a Dutch way of thinking; getting players on the ball.”

Nunes is valued at around €45m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

