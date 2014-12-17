Liverpool to meet Chelsea in League Cup semis
Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the League Cup semi-finals, while Tottenham go head to head with third-tier Sheffield United.
Brendan Rodgers' side overcame Bournemouth 3-1 in the last eight on Wednesday, and will now face the current Premier League leaders over two legs in the new year.
Chelsea also prevailed 3-1 against Championship opposition, as they triumphed against Derby County on Tuesday.
The two sides contested the final of this competition in 2005, when Chelsea emerged 3-2 victors after extra-time having found a late equaliser through Steven Gerrard's own goal.
The other tie sees Spurs take on League One outfit United, who provided the shock of the quarter-final round by seeing off Premier League Southampton 1-0 at Bramall Lane.
Tottenham won this competition as recently as 2008, and booked their place in the last four this time with a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle United at White Hart Lane.
United, have only once before reached this stage, in 2003 - but they have good cup pedigree having reached the final four of last season's FA Cup before falling to Hull City 5-3 at Wembley.
The first leg ties are due to be played during the week commencing January 19, with the return fixtures scheduled for the following week.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.