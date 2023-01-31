Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona

Liverpool look set to miss out on another midfield target this January, with Barcelona instead hopeful of bolstering their options in the centre of the pitch on deadline day.

Fans and pundits alike have pointed to Liverpool's underperforming midfield as the reason why the club are currently sat ninth in the Premier League, and knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup.

Indeed, since returning from the World Cup, Liverpool's need for a central midfielder has exacerbated as results continue to go against them, with Jurgen Klopp continuously tinkering with his selection in an attempt to find the winning formula.

Now, though, the club looks set to miss out on yet another midfield target they were tracking.

Amrabat is attempting to force through a move from Fiorentina to Barcelona (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool have been admirers of Sofyan Amrabat in recent times, the star of Morocco's World Cup semi-final team, with Klopp reportedly meeting with Amrabat's representatives earlier this month in an attempt to convince him to move to Anfield.

However, it seems the defensive midfielder is poised for a move to Barcelona instead.

According to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Barca offered Fiorentina a €3 million loan fee, with a €37 million buy option at the end of the campaign. While the Italian side rejected those terms, Amrabat failed to turn up for Fiorentina training this deadline day, in an attempt to force through a move to Camp Nou.

Journalist Gerard Romero (opens in new tab) is reporting Barcelona will go back in with a simple loan offer for Amrabat until the end of the season, removing any option to buy him in the summer.

Amrabat has played 17 times for Fiorentina in Serie A this season, with the club inconsistently performing in 12th place. His contract expires in June 2024, with an option for a further year.

Transfermarkt values Amrabat at €25 million, following his hugely impressive World Cup performances, but Fiorentina clearly value him higher than that after rejecting a better offer from Barcelona.

Barcelona haven't been able to make any signings this transfer window, due to strict FFP regulations, hence why they're so keen on completing a loan deal.