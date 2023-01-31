Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
Liverpool look set to miss out on another midfield target this January, with Barcelona instead hopeful of bolstering their options in the centre of the pitch on deadline day.
Fans and pundits alike have pointed to Liverpool's underperforming midfield as the reason why the club are currently sat ninth in the Premier League, and knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup.
Indeed, since returning from the World Cup, Liverpool's need for a central midfielder has exacerbated as results continue to go against them, with Jurgen Klopp continuously tinkering with his selection in an attempt to find the winning formula.
Now, though, the club looks set to miss out on yet another midfield target they were tracking.
Liverpool have been admirers of Sofyan Amrabat in recent times, the star of Morocco's World Cup semi-final team, with Klopp reportedly meeting with Amrabat's representatives earlier this month in an attempt to convince him to move to Anfield.
However, it seems the defensive midfielder is poised for a move to Barcelona instead.
According to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Barca offered Fiorentina a €3 million loan fee, with a €37 million buy option at the end of the campaign. While the Italian side rejected those terms, Amrabat failed to turn up for Fiorentina training this deadline day, in an attempt to force through a move to Camp Nou.
Journalist Gerard Romero (opens in new tab) is reporting Barcelona will go back in with a simple loan offer for Amrabat until the end of the season, removing any option to buy him in the summer.
Amrabat has played 17 times for Fiorentina in Serie A this season, with the club inconsistently performing in 12th place. His contract expires in June 2024, with an option for a further year.
Transfermarkt values Amrabat at €25 million, following his hugely impressive World Cup performances, but Fiorentina clearly value him higher than that after rejecting a better offer from Barcelona.
Barcelona haven't been able to make any signings this transfer window, due to strict FFP regulations, hence why they're so keen on completing a loan deal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.