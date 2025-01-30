Liverpool midfielder set for La Liga move as Arne Slot makes vital decision: report

Liverpool are poised to send a 20-year-old midfielder out on loan this month.

Arne Slot - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has enjoyed a stunning start to life on Merseyside as his Liverpool side begins to set their sights on silverware this season.

But the future of one star, who featured sporadically under former boss Jurgen Klopp, is now set for another temporary spell away from Anfield ahead of the upcoming February transfer deadline.

Stefan Bajcetic away from Liverpool for the second half of the 2024/25 season

Stefan Bajectic had spent the first half of the season on loan with Red Bull Salzburg (Image credit: Getty Images)

After spending the first half of the season on loan with Red Bull Salzburg, making 19 appearances including six in the UEFA Champions League, Stefan Bajectic is now set for pastures new in La Liga.

According to reports from The Athletic, the 20-year-old will join Las Palmas for the second half of the current campaign as he looks to further aid his development, ahead of a return to Anfield in the summer.

Bajectic in action for Liverpool during pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report also states how he had been expected to stay at Salzburg until after the Club World Cup in June with no January recall clause in the initial deal agreed last summer. Liverpool has now terminated the loan and he will join Los Amarillos.

Injury issues have halted Bajectic's progress on Merseyside and it is hoped another temporary spell will make him more well-rounded and add to his experience.

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders brought the midfielder in during the summer months, but the 42-year-old was sacked after a disappointing first half of the season in Austria.

Bajectic has since fallen down the pecking order and Red Bull Salzburg currently find themselves 5th in the Austrian Bundesliga - some ten points behind current league leaders SK Sturm Graz.

In FourFourTwo's view, more game time for Bajectic will help him out no end as it currently remains to be seen whether he has a place at Liverpool following Slot's summer appointment.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they take on high-flying Bournemouth.