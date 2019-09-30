Liverpool to play in brand-new 2022 World Cup venue at Club World Cup

Liverpool are set to play in a brand-new 2022 World Cup venue when they compete in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

Football’s world governing body FIFA has announced that the Reds will begin their campaign at the 40,000-capacity Education City Stadium in Doha in a semi-final on December 18.

Win or lose, they will play in the same venue which will host the third-place play-off and the final on December 21.

Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League winners could face local side Al Sadd, coached by former Barcelona playmaker Xavi, Hienghene Sport of New Caledonia or most likely Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-final.

Qatar is using the 2019 and 2020 Club World Cup tournaments as a testing ground for its hosting of the 2022 World Cup finals.

The Gulf state’s hosting of the ongoing World Athletics Championships has been criticised over the poor attendances at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, with the venue largely empty on Sunday night as Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith won silver in the women’s 100 metres final.