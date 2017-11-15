Liverpool receive Henderson, Lallana fitness boosts

Liverpool have received a potential double fitness boost ahead of the return to Premier League action after Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana took part in full training on Wednesday.

Reds captain Henderson was unavailable for the 4-1 rout of West Ham before the international break with a thigh complaint, and was absent for England's friendlies against Germany and Brazil as a result.

Fellow midfielder Lallana has not played since August after damaging his thigh, and has been working on an individual programme.

However, both players were part of the team session on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Premier League encounter against Southampton to potentially bolster Jurgen Klopp's options.

Klopp himself visited hospital on Wednesday after feeling unwell, with Liverpool stating the manager may need further medical check-ups.